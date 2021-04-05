Teen charged as adult in Walker homicide

A police scene along Wilson Avenue north of Lake Michigan Driver in Walker on April 2, 2021.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager is being charged as an adult in connection to a homicide that happened Friday in Walker.

Sixteen-year-old Marshall Rylee Mansfield was charged Monday with open murder and weapon felony firearms, which he pleaded not guilty to.

News 8 is naming the minor since he is being charged as an adult. If convicted, Marshall faces life in prison.

During the incident on Friday, a person was shot and killed as a large fight broke out at a home on Cedar Run Court, which is off of Wilson Avenue, between Lake Michigan Drive and Leonard Street. When authorities arrived, they say they found Damone Rayshawn Hammock, 43, of Walker dead.

Several people were detained after the incident and police remained on scene for several hours.

The suspect was issued a $2 million cash surety bond.

Marshall’s attorney wanted him kept in a juvenile facility, but due to the seriousness of the charges, a judge had him moved to the Kent County Jail.

The suspect is scheduled to be back in court on April 13.