WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager was arrested Sunday morning after a stolen SUV crashed into another vehicle in Wyoming.

Around 8 a.m., officers with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety were sent to the area of 36th Street and S Division Avenue for a crash.

Responding officers learned that a stolen SUV hit another SUV.

Most of the people inside the stolen vehicle took off after the crash, but one person, a teenage boy, was arrested at the scene.

The driver of the other SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.