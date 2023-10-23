GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old was arrested after an early Monday morning break-in at a tobacco shop.

Around 2 a.m., deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of Kalamazoo Avenue SE near 68th Street SE after an alarm went off at a tobacco shop.

Responding deputies found two people running away from the back of the business.

One person, a 17-year-old Gaines Township boy, was arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are still looking for the second person.

The sheriff’s office said pry marks were found at another vape shop just south of the tobacco shop.

“The targeting of tobacco and vape shops continues to be a trend in our communities,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The break-in remains under investigation.