LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A Team USA handcyclist from Lowell is a world champion, bringing home four gold medals.

At 23 years old, Kate Brim was invited to join Team USA this summer and over the past few weeks has travelled across Canada competing in handcycling races. She participated in the World Cup in Quebec the first week of August, where she won two gold medals in the time trial and road race. Then she went on to the World Championship in Baie Comeau, Canada where she won two more in the same categories.

Brim started handcycling after recovering from complications from a minor surgery when she was 19. Because of the procedure, she had slowly lost strength and function and developed a C4-level spinal cord injury. She received rehabilitation for a month at Mary Free Bed before going to outpatient therapy for a year and a half.

After recovery, Brim started to get into sports and competition, which she said, “set a fire in me.” She joined the Grand Rapids Thunder wheelchair rugby team and later Mary Free Bed’s handcycle team.

Her first year competing in hand cycling was in 2021, when she won the women’s handcycle division of the Amway River Bank Run. From there she participated in the U.S. Paracycling National Championships, where she placed well enough to join Team U.S.A.



Team USA handcyclist Kate Brim (Courtesy of Mary Free Bed)

“I’m not going to let this injury define where I go in life,” said Brim.