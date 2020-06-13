Team Orphans hosts ‘Social Distance 5K’ near GR

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — With the coronavirus outbreak changing or canceling many events this summer, one race in West Michigan did things a little differently on Saturday.

Team Orphans hosted a Social Distance 5K at Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery, north of Grand Rapids.

To avoid large crowds, only 12 runners could begin the race at once, every 10 minutes, during a 3-hour time period. Time results were texted to the runners and prizes will be mailed to the winners.

A photo of a Social Distance 5K at Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery in Grand Rapids Township on June 13, 2020.

Organizers say they’re glad they’re able to help people stay active in a safe way.

“We’ve all had a hard time being stuck indoors, everything has been different and changed and we just need something fun, we need to be able to get outside and enjoy racing again,” said Rebecca Cruttenden, the director of Team Orphans.

Team Orphans is a nonprofit organization that works to help families who adopt children internationally with special needs.

