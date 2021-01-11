Teachers say students deserve the truth on current events

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — With the current political climate and global pandemic, there is a lot for students to unpack especially those coming through grade school, and districts like Godfrey-Lee Public Schools have a plan.

The staff has spent time talking to each other about the best approach, and they decided on honesty.

Alex Kuiper, a fourth and fifth grade virtual teacher at Godfrey-Lee Public Schools, says it is important to “take the time to unpack the layers of what is making headlines in our country” and allow the kids to participate in that conversation.

Critically thinking about the information, if developmentally appropriate for the grade level, is a strategy they are finding success in. It includes looking at different sources for the same information and seeing how differently they are told and why.

“I truly believe that they deserve the truth,” said Kuiper. “They live in a world where they are constantly getting messages through social media, through news outlets. They deserve to know the truth of what’s happening in their country and their world, so we have these tough conversations.”

He says this provides an opportunity to heal with the hope being what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 never happens again.