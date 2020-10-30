Teachers create TV series to keep students informed, engaged

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teachers at Chandler Woods Academy in Belmont have created a new TV series to share current events and news at their school in a virtual setting.

Brad Becker had the idea behind the “C.W. Morning Show,” and Tim Rodriguez helped him develop the idea to create new segments to include students.

Becker and Rodriguez told News 8 it’s helped them connect with students who are learning virtually.

They also say it has allowed them to connect with students, since parents aren’t allowed to come to the school as much due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can watch full episodes on the show’s YouTube channel.