Target adds food to curbside pickup at 6 W. MI stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Target shoppers in West Michigan can now pick up fresh and frozen foods without entering the store.

After a successful pilot program, Target is now rolling out its same-day pickup services for 75- fresh and frozen foods to 400 stores in the Midwest, including the Grand Rapids area.

Starting this week, the following local stores will offer Target’s contactless curbside and in-store order pickup service:

3248 Alpine Ave. NW, Walker

5455 Clyde Park Ave. SW, Wyoming

3456 W. Shore Drive, Holland

5120 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids

1925 Marketplace Dr., Caledonia Township

3130 44th Street SW, Grandville

Target says the new services give Grand Rapids area shoppers access to 750 items they previously had to purchase via in-store checkout, including produce, dairy, baked goods, meat and frozen meals. That’s in addition to the home, clothing and essential items Target already offered for curbside and in-store pickup.

Pickup services are free and there’s no minimum order or membership required. Target says orders including fresh and frozen groceries will be ready within a few hours of ordering. The retailer says curbside orders will be delivered to customers’ vehicles within two minutes of their arrival at the selected store.

Target also delivers groceries through Shipt, but that service, but that comes with an additional service or membership fee.

Target plans to expand its fresh and frozen grocery pickup option to 1,500 nationwide by the holiday season.