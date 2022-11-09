The scene of a crash on 10 Mile Road naer M-37 near Sparta. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Department)

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A short stretch of road south of Sparta was closed for a time Wednesday after a crash caused a tanker truck to roll over.

10 Mile Road between M-37 and Sparta Avenue in Sparta Township closed around 10:30 a.m.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said the crash involved a tanker truck and a car. Any injuries reported were minor.

The tanker rolled and crews needed to offload the fuel it was carrying. There was no reported spill.

The road reopened shortly before 2 p.m.