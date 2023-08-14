GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Tanger Outlets in Grand Rapids will be holding a weekend event that will help families get their back-to-school shopping done in one place.

The outdoor shopping mall will host the Back-to-School Bash on Saturday where you can find deals on school supplies, clothes and more ahead of the school year.

The event will also have face painting, arts and crafts as well as other giveaways like backpacks and gift cards.

The back-to-school event lasts from noon to 3 p.m. You can find more information here.