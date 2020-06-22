Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids reopens after evacuation

Kent County

A file photo of Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids from July 2015.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids has reopened after it was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a bomb threat, authorities say.

Kent County sheriff’s authorities say they received a bomb threat directed at the outlet mall. However, after an investigation, nothing was found and the mall reopened around 2:50 p.m.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

The outlet mall, which opened in July 2015, is located off 84th Street and US-131 in Byron Township, south of Grand Rapids.

