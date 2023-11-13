BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Tanger Outlets has opened a new sensory garden for kids.

The TangerKids Sensory Garden. (Courtesy Tanger Outlets)

The TangerKids Sensory Garden offers non-toxic plants, paved walkways and aspects guests can see, smell, touch and hear. The team consulted with Hope Network’s Center for Autism for the design of the garden, which aims to create an inclusive space for guests.

“We appreciated the opportunity to preview the plans for the new sensory garden,” Margaret Moore, the executive director for Hope Network’s Center for Autism, said in a release. “We’re happy the community has a safe, inclusive space for all to enjoy at Tanger Grand Rapids.”

The sensory garden is located in front of the Under Armour and Adidas stores.

“We are thrilled to debut this new amenity at Tanger Grand Rapids,” Marketing Director Ashli Lewis said in the release.

The sensory garden opened this fall.