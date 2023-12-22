BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Christmas is just three days away, and shoppers are busy purchasing those last-minute gifts.

Tanger Outlets near Grand Rapids is seeing a steady stream of customers during its extended hours leading up to Christmas.

The Saturday before Christmas is typically the business shopping day for the outlet mall. The mall has stocked up on additional merchandise to make it easier to find gifts for family and friends. Out-of-town shoppers are thankful for the extended hours as they wrap up their Christmas shopping.

“Typically, I’d be done maybe three weeks ago. This year was a little bit slow, and then we were flying up here for the holidays. And it was kind of one of those things where it didn’t really make sense to try and buy a bunch of stuff down there and then pack it and fly with it, so might as well just wait and see what last-minute bits and pieces we can kind of put together up here,” said Angelique Herring from Virginia, who is visiting family in West Michigan.

The outlet mall is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tanger Outlet is closed on Christmas Day.