WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A “high-risk search warrant” being carried out in Wyoming is linked to the deadly shooting in downtown Grand Rapids earlier this week, police confirm.

The scene is in the area of Burton Street and Johanna Avenue SW. Neighbors said police arrived around 1 p.m. There is an armored vehicle and officers with long guns drawn.

Wyoming police confirmed to News 8 they were assisting the Grand Rapids Police Department on a high-risk search warrant linked to the Wednesday shooting death of Leah Gomez.

Police have been looking for Gomez’s one-time boyfriend, Luis Fabian Bernal-Sosa. A News 8 crew saw a pickup truck matching the description of Bernal-Sosa’s at the scene in Wyoming.

Neighbors reported seeing two small children coming out of the house and a third person who they described as a teenager being taken into custody.

Later, News 8 saw several people returning to the house that police were surrounding.