WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A taco restaurant in Walker accused of not paying the federal minimum wage or overtime will pay its employees around $62,000.

According to court documents, Tacos El Cuñado Alpine LLC will pay around $31,200 in unpaid minimum wage and overtime pay, along with an additional $31,200 in damages.

The restaurant must also start paying at least $7.25 per hour — the federal minimum wage — start giving correct overtime pay and keep records of hours employees have worked. It was also ordered to not retaliate against employees in connection with the Fair Labor Standards Act.

A March federal lawsuit said the U.S. Department of Labor found that Tacos El Cuñado did not pay its employees properly from August 2020 to August 2022.