WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The federal government is suing a Grand Rapids-area taco restaurant and its manager, saying workers were not paid the federal minimum wage or overtime.

The federal lawsuit was filed Wednesday against Tacos El Cuñado Alpine LLC and manager Jessica Lopez. It claims that the U.S. Department of Labor found that from August 2020 to August 2022, the restaurant did not pay its employees properly.

The suit alleges that an employee was not paid at least $7.25 per hour, the federal minimum wage. The worker was not receiving enough tips to be paid tipped minimum wage, which is a lower rate.

Tacos El Cuñado is also accused of not paying its employees time and a half for overtime hours and not keeping complete and accurate records of hours worked. It also paid some workers in cash under the table, the suit says.

The lawsuit asks a judge to order the restaurant to pay back wages to its employees.