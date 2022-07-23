A conceptual rendering submitted to the Wyoming Planning Commission shows what the Taco John’s restaurant at 1730 28th St. SW might look like.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Taco John’s is coming back to West Michigan and one of its first restaurants will be on the bustling 28th Street corridor.

Meritage Hospitality Group plans to demolish the shuttered Main St. Pub at 1730 28th Street SW just west of Burlingame Avenue and build a new 2,106-square-foot building with a drive-thru.

The Wyoming Planning Commission unanimously approved Meritage’s plan for the 1.4-acre site and a special use permit for the drive-thru last month.

In a letter to the planning commission, architectural firm Fishbeck said Meritage plans to build several Taco John’s restaurants around West Michigan in the coming months. Meritage wants to start construction on its Wyoming location as soon as it has all the necessary permits and approvals this summer, according to Fishbeck.

Meritage expects to open its first Taco John’s later this year, the company’s fourth-quarter report indicates. The restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Taco John’s started in 1968 as a taco stand in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The franchise restaurant which is trademarked “Taco Tuesday” serves up fried chicken tacos, Potato Oles, nachos, breakfast burritos, bowls, quesadillas and handmade salsa.

Taco John’s now operates and franchises nearly 400 fast food restaurants in 23 states. The company website shows no locations in Michigan, although there was a Taco John’s in Stevensville until last year. That location closed and is now a Crazy King Burrito, according to Harbor Country News. The closest Taco John’s is currently about 150 miles away from Grand Rapids in Huntington, Indiana.

Meritage says despite a slowdown earlier this year during the omicron outbreak, it expects sales to grow 10% to 15% in 2022 over last year’s record sales, an investor report shows.

The company announced in February that it signed an exclusive 50-store development agreement with Taco John’s that includes additional exclusive rights to develop more than 200 restaurants.

Meritage expects to launch a record number of restaurant developments in 2022, opening nine new Wendy’s and three Taco John’s this year. That would bring the company’s total number of restaurants to 360 nationwide, the company CEO’s report shows.

Between Taco John’s, Wendy’s, Stan’s Tacos and Morning Belle, Meritage aims to operate 500 restaurants by 2026.