GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Taco John’s is getting ready for Grand Opening Week at its three new locations in West Michigan.

According to Taco John’s website, the new locations are at 6722 Broadmoor Ave. SE in Caledonia, 4029 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville and 1730 28th St. SW in Wyoming.

“Wyoming’s (location) opened on Dec. 12 and we opened to what we thought was a soft opening without a whole lot of announcement and grand opening kind of activities. We’re very busy, (we) did very well through the holidays and the store has maintained a very consistent, strong volume and we’re ticked,” Tim Stancil, area director, said.

The Hudsonville location will be opening on Monday and the Caledonia location will be opening on Feb. 13.

During the week of Feb. 20, all three locations will be celebrating “Grand Opening Week.” Stancil said more information on the celebration will be released at a later date.

Taco John’s started in 1968 as a taco stand in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The franchise restaurant serves fried chicken tacos, Potato Olés, nachos, breakfast burritos, bowls, quesadillas and handmade salsa.

“The great things to remember about Taco John’s is that your taco shells are fried fresh every day, our Potato Olés are the taste of the town — you have to come in and get your fried Potato Olés with the seasoning on them. They’re perfectly seasoned,” Stancil said.

All three locations are currently hiring. Stancil said anyone interested in applying can do so online or visit a location for an on-the-spot interview.