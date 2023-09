CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An SUV crashed into a Cannon Township business early Saturday morning.

Around 3:20 a.m., deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 8011 Cannonsburg Rd. NE after receiving reports that an SUV hit the Cannonsburg Bottle Shop.

The Kent County Dispatch said that the driver ran off from the scene but was later found.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.