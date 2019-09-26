VIDEO: Suspects smash into Wyoming store, steal devices

by: WOODTV.com staff

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A computer store in Wyoming was broken into this week.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at Fortitude Computers, which sells refurbished Apple computers, on 28th Street.

The store says the suspects used a sledgehammer to break the front window.

Three of the four suspects took three devices each before leaving the property, according to a news release.

The store says the sledgehammer is now in police custody.

Police told the store owner they believe it could be related to the string of electronic store break-ins in West Michigan.

The store owner released surveillance video of the break-in.

