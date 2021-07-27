Suspects crash, break into Cascade Township gun store

The front door at Barracks 616 boarded up on July 27, 2021.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a gun store in Cascade Township was robbed early Tuesday morning.

The Kent County Sherriff’s Department said deputies were called around 1 a.m. to Barracks 616 on Foremost Drive SE, near 28th Street and Kraft Avenue, after a burglary alarm went off.

Related Content Unlocked and loaded: From gun shops to the streets

When deputies arrived on scene, they said they noticed a vehicle had crashed into the building and caused “extensive damage.” A News 8 crew saw the front of the building bordered up.

Investigators said several people entered the building, stole an unknown number of firearms and left the area. There is no suspect information at this time.

This location in particular has been broken into several times in the past.

Information is still being gathered in the investigation, authorities said. Anyone with information can contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100.