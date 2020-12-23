Suspects arrested after deputy chase in Alpine Township

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Suspects were arrested after a deputy chase in Alpine Township Tuesday.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says deputies tried to stop a car around 4:50 p.m. near Plainfield Avenue and 4 Mile Road, but the car did not stop. Deputies lost sight of the car in York Creek Apartments.

As deputies got out of the cruiser, the suspect car hit the cruiser, which was unoccupied at the time.

The suspect car was found shortly after near 4 Mile Road and Cordes Avenue. Three suspects took off on foot — two of them have been arrested.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public and that they are continuing to investigate.

The Walker Police Department and the Michigan State Police assisted in the incident.