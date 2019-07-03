Suspect sought after carjacking in Walker

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Walker police are asking for help to find the man who carjacked someone in Walker early Tuesday morning.

It happened at 4 a.m. at Next Door Foods Store on Wilson Avenue at Lake Michigan Drive SW. The victim wasn’t hurt.

The vehicle stolen is a brown 2003 Chevrolet Impala with Michigan license plate 7LML44. The driver’s side mirror has been broken off and the driver’s side door is damaged. The vehicle was last seen headed west on Lake Michigan Drive.

The carjacker was described as a white man in his early 20s standing about 5-foot-7. He had brown hair that was short on the sides and shaggy at the top and a light goatee. He also had tattoos on both arms.

If you see the car, you’re asked to call 911. Other tips can be called in to the Walker PD tip line at 616.791.6788 with the case number 19-6265.