A police sketch of a suspect in the November 2022 shooting death of Kane Coronado on Indian Mounds Drive in Wyoming.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have release a sketch of a suspect in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Wyoming last year.

A witness told the Wyoming Department of Public Safety that the suspect was a white male around the age 30. He was described as thin with a gray or light-colored beard. He was wearing a beanie or stocking cap and what were described as “scruffy” clothing.

The suspect was driving an older-model gray four-door sedan with minor body damage, but investigators think he might have ditched or sold it since then and could be driving another type of car.

An undated photo of Kane Coronado. (Courtesy Christina White)

The shooting happened the afternoon of Nov. 1 on Indian Mounds Drive SW south of the I-196 ramp. Police say Kane Coronado, 18, of White Cloud, was riding his bicycle when he was shot in the neck. Bystanders tried to help him but he died.

Anyone with information about the person, car or shooting is asked to call Wyoming Detective April Kroschel at 616.257.9747, Detective Mitch Veldman at 616.530.7347 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.