Suspect robs Kent County bank

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County authorities say they are investigating a bank robbery.

Dispatchers say the robbery happened just before 11 a.m. Friday on at the TCF Bank branch on Kalamazoo Avenue near 60th Street in Gaines Township.

The suspect got away with $2,000 to $3,000 in cash, according to Kent County dispatchers.

Additional details were not immediately available, including more information about the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.