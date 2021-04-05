Suspect in police pursuit crashes into pole, taken into custody

The scene of a crash that happened during a police pursuit near Kraft Avenue and 76th Street in Caledonia Township. (April 5, 2021)

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man crashed a car into a pole near Caledonia Monday during a pursuit with law enforcement, they said.

It began around 5:20 p.m. in Barry County when troopers tried to arrest the 53-year-old man of Nashville who then took off in a car.

The pursuit ended when the suspect car crashed into a pole in Caledonia Township near 76th Street and Kraft Avenue, knocking power out in the area.

While responding to the crash, troopers said the man had a knife and threatened to harm himself. They were able to take him into custody safely.

The Michigan State Police said the man ingested unknown drugs and was taken to the hospital to be treated for that and minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Several surrounding agencies assisted in the incident.