Suspect in Kent Co. CSC case facing more charges

A booking photo of Juan "John" Camargo. (Kent County Sheriff's Office)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man charged with criminal sexual conduct for allegedly targeting young girls at an apartment complex is facing two more charges.

Authorities say Juan “John” Camargo was arrested in December and has been in custody since then on charges of first-degree and second-degree criminal sexual assault, as well as producing child pornography.

On Friday, two counts of first-degree child sexually abusive activity were added. He also waived a probable cause hearing on Friday and had his case bound over to Kent County Circuit Court for trial.

No court dates have been sent yet.

Authorities say Camargo lived at Autumn Ridge Apartments off Mayfield Avenue NE near Plainfield Avenue between March and December of 2017, and spent time at the apartment complex’s playground. An investigation began in November when a mother reported that her daughter asked to not see Camargo anymore.

Kent County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Joel Roon said Camargo targeted several young girls and investigators are concerned there are more victims out there. Roon said Camargo was bold in how he approached the girls, which is why investigators are concerned about there being other victims.

Autumn Ridge officials said in a statement that Camargo was staying there “illegally” and they weren’t aware he was visiting the complex.

Camargo has a criminal record that dates back to 1972 and includes charges of arson and burglary. Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor sex offense involving a child in a 2017 incident in Oceana County.

Parents of any children who had direct contact with Camargo are encouraged to contact Detective Matt Hooker at 616.970.2263.