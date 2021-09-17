Suspect wanted in homicide near Rockford arrested in Toledo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Toledo have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide near Rockford.

Jacob Ryan was arrested around 10 p.m. Thursday by Toledo police. He is being held on a fugitive warrant out of Kent County and charged with homicide, according to Lucas County Jail records.

WTVG-TV, the ABC affiliate in Toledo, reports Ryan is a suspect in a homicide investigation on Cannon Place Drive near the intersection of Myers Lake Avenue NE and Belding Road NE in Cannon Township, southeast of Rockford.

Authorities on the scene of a death investigation in Cannon Township on Sept. 16, 2021.

Ryan was taken into custody after he was found at the Greyhound station in Toledo, the Toledo Police Department confirmed to News 8.

In a tweet Thursday night, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating a death in Cannon Township, noting there was no threat to the public.

KCSO is conducting a death investigation in the 7000 block of Cannon Place Dr. N.E. in Cannon Township. The investigation is ongoing; however, there is no threat to the public. We will provide updates as they become available. — Kent County Sheriff's Office (@KentSheriff) September 17, 2021

The sheriff’s office has not released any additional information surrounding the case.

News 8 is working to find out more information.