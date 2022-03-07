Suspect in custody after armed robbery in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man armed with a gun robbed a business on the 3100 block of 28th Street SW. A suspect was in custody hours later, the Grandville Police Department says.

On Sunday around 8:45 p.m. police say they received a call about the robbery and that cash had been stolen. Before police arrived, the suspect had left the business.

Grandville Police say they developed a suspect through their investigation and were able to determine where he was. With this information police filed a search warrant, and the Wyoming Department of Public Safety’s Tactical Team served the warrant. The suspect was then arrested without incident.

More information will be released by police after the suspect is arraigned. Grandville Police thanks the area businesses and the Wyoming Department of Public Safety for their help.