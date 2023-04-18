The bicycle that was struck in a hit-and-run crash on N. Division Avenue near Sparta on April 15, 2023. (Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect has come forward in a hit-and-run crash near Sparta that injured a bicyclist, deputies say.

The crash happened Saturday evening on N. Division Avenue north of 13 Mile Road in Sparta Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the bicyclist, a 36-year-old Sparta man, was seriously injured and sustained broken bones. Deputies say the bicyclist was wearing a yellow reflective vest and headlamp.

The sheriff’s office put out a request for tips Monday. It said Tuesday that the suspect had been identified and thanked people for their help.

Deputies said they were continuing to investigate.