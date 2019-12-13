Suspect charged with kidnapping at bowling alley gets probation

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who spent more than a month in jail charged with kidnapping a young girl from a Grandville bowling alley will become a free man after taking a plea deal.

Donald Zeigler Jr., 41, was facing a charge that could have put him in prison for life, but on Friday morning, the Kent County prosecutor agreed with the defense that the incident was just a stupid, booze-fueled mistake.

It was the kind of incident that parents have nightmares about — a total stranger picking up an 8-year-old child in a public place and walking out the door with her.

That’s what happened on Nov. 8 at the Fairlanes Bowling Center.

It led to the Grandville Police department describing the incident as Zeigler being focused on the girl and the prosecutor’s office charging him with attempted kidnapping.

But after a thorough investigation and search of the suspect’s history, home and computer for evidence, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said there just wasn’t evidence that Zeigler intended to kidnap the girl.

Defense attorney Josh Kuiper admits his client’s actions were stupid and frightening for any parent, but says Zeigler was looking for the girl’s parents, which apparently seemed logical to a drunk person.

On Friday in court, Zeigler apologized to the family as he pleaded guilty to third-degree child abuse and attempted stalking, which are both misdemeanors.

Judge Peter Versluis sentenced Zeigler to time served with five years of probation, during which he must undergo counselling and pay restitution to the family of the victim.