Suspect charged in shooting man near Rockford

A booking photo of Jared Scholten from the Kent County Jail.

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is facing charges in shooting another man in Algoma Township Sunday morning.

Jared Scholten, 22, was charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearm.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. at Algoma Estates on Mercury Drive near Galaxy Drive NE.

The suspect left the scene after the shooting, deputies say. Scholten was found several hours later after authorities set up a perimeter with a K-9 unit assisting in the search.

The victim, 31-year-old Anthony White, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The situation leading up to the shooting is unclear, but investigators say the victim and suspect know each other.

White is still in critical condition at this time, deputies say.

Scholten is being held on a $500,000 cash or surety bond at the Kent County Jail.