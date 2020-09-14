Suspect charged after man run over, killed in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in an incident where another man died after being run over by a truck in Wyoming.

Adam James Grego, 28, was charged Monday with accidental failure to stop resulting in serious death or impairment.

Early Sunday morning, police say they responded to a domestic disturbance near the 1100 block of Whiting Street SW around 1 a.m. After arriving on scene, additional police officers were called to help control an angry crowd.

The initial investigation shows that a 19-year-old man was run over by a truck and died. Police believe a group of men fired on a man in a truck before he was run over.

Police say Grego left the scene but was tracked down and taken into custody shortly after.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.