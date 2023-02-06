GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the suspects arrested in connection a shootout outside East Kentwood High School last year was formally charged Monday.

Amanti Wilson was arraigned on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and having a weapon in a weapon-free school zone. Bond was set at $25,000.

The shooting happened on May 19, 2022, after Crossroads Alternative High School hosted its graduation at East Kentwood. Authorities say a group of people pulled up in a car and opened fire a second group. The second group returned fire, then drove off. The sheriff said “many, many, many” shots were fired. Two people were injured: a 16-year-old from Texas, who sustained a gunshot wound to the wrist, and a 40-year-old woman who was shot in the wrist and abdomen.

Two suspects who were arrested in the days after the shooting, Shaakir Abdulwahab and Jacqui Hill, pleaded guilty to weapons charges last month.

Wilson was arrested on a warrant in September. He is expected back in court on Feb. 15 and Feb. 22 for hearings.