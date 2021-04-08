Sushi and yoga mats: What Meijer shoppers bought more of during pandemic

In-home workout equipment saw a 300% increase in demand during the pandemic, Meijer says. (Courtesy Meijer)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The pandemic has impacted shopper habits, Meijer says, as people have been buying more in-home workout equipment and eating more grab n’ go sushi.

The West Michigan-based grocery store chain said in a Thursday release that in-home workout equipment, like yoga mats and hand weights, have seen a 300% increase in demand since the start of the pandemic. Other hobbies saw an increase as well, like video games, bikes, pools and fishing equipment.

As many shoppers worked from home, they bought more decorative pillows and weighted blankets, and candles had a 160% increase of sales.

The way people shopped changed, too: grocery delivery and pickup services have doubled for Meijer over the last year as shoppers tried to stay out of stores.

Unsurprisingly, masks, hand sanitizer and cleaners all saw a dramatic increase as the top sellers in 2020.