Survey: More buying real Christmas trees amid pandemic

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — November and early December weather has certainly cooperated if cutting down a Christmas tree is part of your family’s tradition.

“We started here in 1949. My father initially planted his first trees in 1949,” said Tom Hart, owner of Hart Tree Farm.

Tom Hart has seen a few Christmases in his day but nothing like 2020. While many family-owned businesses are struggling during this pandemic, business is good at Hart Tree Farm near Rockford.

“We started out real strong the day before Thanksgiving. This year, the weather’s been excellent for people to get out. With the pandemic, I think people are enjoying getting out at the end of the year,” Hart said.

A survey from the Christmas Tree Promotion Board found 21% of respondents who put up an artificial tree or no tree at all last year said they are more likely to put up a real Christmas tree this year.

Hart Tree Farm near Rockford. (Dec. 3, 2020)

Hart Tree Farm near Rockford. (Dec. 3, 2020)

Picking out a Christmas tree is a tradition for the Triant family of Rockford.

“I usually like when we get to take it home and decorate it. I love the end result,” said 10-year-old Miles Triant.

Miles alongside his 9-year-old brother Ruben said even though they didn’t get to cut down their tree this year, it was still really fun and “super cool.”

Hart Tree Farm sold 800 to 900 trees last Saturday alone. But this year, business is steady even on a weekday night.

Families like the Moellers chose to come during the week to make social distancing easier.

“Oh yeah. We got the lights up going and this is kind of the final touch here — getting a real tree,” said Moeller.

Hart Tree Farm near Rockford. (Dec. 3, 2020)

Another stat from the Christmas Tree Promotion Board gives hope this holiday season. Ninety-two percent expect Christmas to be different this year, but 91% of those respondents believe it will be different in a good way.

Miles Triant says even though 2020 has been a “very crazy and hard year,” picking out a Christmas tree this year wasn’t hard.

The Christmas Tree Promotion Board this year debuted an online tool to help you find a tree farm near where you live.

