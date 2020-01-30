Surveillance images show Wyoming homicide suspect

Courtesy surveillance photos show a suspect in a Jan. 19, 2020, killing at Creekside Estates mobile home park in Wyoming.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have released surveillance images showing a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Wyoming mobile home park earlier this month.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety acknowledged the poor quality of the photos, but remained hopeful that someone would recognize the person shown. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

A file mug shot of Medardo David Ibuado.

The Jan. 19 shooting on Curtis Drive in Creekside Estates killed Medardo Ibuado, 23, of Wyoming. Police previously said it appears Ibuado was targeted.

The shooting happened behind Ibuado’s father’s home. Witnesses reported hearing around six shots.

The day after the murder, police told News 8 they did not have a suspect description and had not yet determined whether the shooter knew Ibuado.