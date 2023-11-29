GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County man and his wife were “in shock” after winning a $3.4 million Lotto 47 jackpot.

The 62-year-old man, who wished to remain anonymous, matched the winning numbers on Oct. 25, according to a Wednesday release from the Michigan Lottery. He bought the winning ticket online.

The man said he logged into his account late one night and saw $3.4 million pending.

“I was so excited I woke my wife up to tell her the news. She was frantic and thought something bad had happened until I showed her the prize amount pending in my Lottery account,” he told the Michigan Lottery. “It was such a surreal feeling, and we were both in shock.”

Instead of a $2.3 million lump sum payment, the man chose to receive annual payments of about $113,300 for the next 30 years, according to the release.

He said he intends to buy a new vehicle and save the rest.