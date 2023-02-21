GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly two months into 2023, many people’s resolutions have fallen by the wayside. If you’ve tried to lose weight but haven’t been able to reach your goal, there are some other options to look into.

Dr. Derek Nagle, a bariatric surgeon from University of Michigan Health-West, suggested starting the conversation with your primary doctor.

“For patients that need to lose weight and keep it off long term and they’ve had troubles with that, surgical weight loss is always an option,” Nagle said.

Nagle said the most common bariatric surgery is called the sleeve gastrectomy, a minimally invasive procedure.

“It takes about 60 to 90 minutes to do a sleeve gastrectomy. Patients are in the hospital for one night. We’re basically making the stomach into a long skinny tube that’s about 5 ounces big,” Nagle said.

After a year, patients usually lose around 60% to 65% of their excess body weight.

Ozempic is a new diabetes drug on the market some are taking to lose weight. Nagle says it’s works by increasing gastrointestinal transit time and creating a sense of fullness.

“It (Ozempic) was very effective in its trials. About 85% of people were able to lose about 5% of their body weight. And the average weight loss was around 35 pounds in those trials,” Nagle said.

There are body mass index requirements for people considering bariatric surgery. Nagle said hospital staff will work with your insurance company to see what is covered.