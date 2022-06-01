CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — People often turn to nature to find peace. Danielle Musto, the program director at Cannonsburg Ski Area, hopes girls will find the same as they participate in a new program this summer.

It is called Trail Tigers and will last eight weeks starting in mid-June. The program is for girls ages 5 to 14 years old.

“Girls sometimes need a safe environment to discuss issues that are going on, you know, with their families and with school, and you can often find your voice out in the woods,” said Musto.

The program is meant to empower the girls, teach them trail stewardship and inspire a love of running. They will run once a week with their coaches, focusing on a different skill.

“Pushing physical boundaries is important because it builds your self-esteem,” said Musto. “I have noticed this sense of wonderment and strength and pride. Kids will come out of the woods, and they are so happy — to see that sparkle, it’s amazing.”

Registration is open but filling up.

Musto said they might add another session if they get a lot of interest from parents who end up on a waitlist.

The Tuesday team will practice from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. from June 14 until Aug. 2. The Thursday team will practice from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting June 16 and ending Aug. 4.