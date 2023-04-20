LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Summer isn’t far off and there’s a lot planned in the city of Lowell, whether it be concerts or major road improvements in the community.

City Manager Michael Burns said while the city is known for antiquing, there are lots of restaurants, events and other activities to participate in this summer.

“It’s a quaint, quiet little community. It’s very nice, very scenic, historic, if you’re into those things. A lot of restaurants now … it’s really a nice place to go,” said Burns.

Lowell’s annual Riverwalk Festival is happening July 6 through July 8 in downtown Lowell.

“It’s our biggest event of the summer, we usually have a very big draw for that every year … there’s a car show that’s part of it, there’s usually a pinewood derby that’s part of it too,” said Burns.

The city is planning some improvements to the roads but Burns said the construction shouldn’t affect the planned events.

“In the last 3 years, we’ve paved 18 streets. This summer, we are doing a major water and sewer replacement on Monroe Street right adjacent to the downtown … we have a couple other street projects as well,” he said.

Burns suggested trying out Lowell’s restaurant scene, including places like Flat River Grill, Main Street BBQ, Sabor Mexicano, Magnolia, Big Boiler Brewing and Sneaker’s.