Summer camp near Greenville in need of funds to stay open

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A summer camp near Greenville says it will have to shut down if it doesn’t raise roughly $600,000.

Camp Greenwood, a Christian summer camp, serves kids from all over the state and offers horseback riding, fishing, swimming and music. The camp has hosted kids for more than 70 years.

Some camper’s families have had multiple generations attend, but this will be the last if the funds aren’t raised.

An undated courtesy photo of Camp Greenwood provided by Hannah Shauver.

The property is owned by Presbyterian of Lake Michigan. The nonprofit that runs the camp, Greenwood Ministries Association, says it’s been given the opportunity to buy the property at half the value or the land will be sold to developers to build homes.

“I want to keep the camp because of the amazing memories I made not only with friends, but with God. There are so many memories that I can say off the top of my head that will always stay dear to me,” said camper Hannah Shauver, who has been attending for years, following in her father’s footsteps.

An undated courtesy photo of Camp Greenwood provided by Hannah Shauver.

The camp has until October before it’s sold. The fundraising effort can be found on the camp’s website.