GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the third year, Kent Intermediate School District is welcoming back Summer Brain Gain.

These resources were designed to help keep students bridge the learning gap that came with COVID-19 and summer break.

“Students can get set back months in their education,” Kent ISD Professional Development Coordinator Amanda Walma said.

She said teachers were concerned about the gaps in learning the end of the school year can bring, which was a contributing factor to making the program come together.

Brain Gain programs cover a variety of subjects for K-12 students, including science, history, coding, reading and more. Walma said these programs are free and have seen a successful turnout since its inception.

“We’ve had thousands of students across Kent County. The first year I believe it was close to 1,400 students and last year we were around a thousand,” Walma said.

There are online packets available and registration for instructor-led courses is open for classes set to be offered in July and August. Through these summer courses, Walma said students have even found a potential career path to follow.

“Parents have told us the CAD (Computer Allied-Design) class was phenomenal, they loved it. Their student got interested in careers in engineering through the summer courses,” says Walma.

For the full conversation with Kent ISD Professional Development Coordinator Amanda Walma, watch the video in the player above.