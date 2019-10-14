Study: Kent County beer tourism impact tripled since 2015

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Watch out, fall colors: the impact of beer tourism in Beer City USA and beyond has more than tripled since 2015, according to new numbers released Monday by Experience Grand Rapids.

Earlier this year, Experience Grand Rapids hired Anderson Economic Group to run a study about the economic impact of beer tourism in Kent County using the same questionnaire from 2015’s inaugural study. The group determined the impact of Kent County’s beer tourism had grown from $12.23 million four years ago to $38.5 million, according to Experience Grand Rapids.

The tourism group said the 2019 study showed Kent County breweries attracted more than 94,000 beer tourists, a quarter of which came from another state.

Experience Grand Rapids said the beer tourists supported 378 jobs and $9.9 million in earnings within the county – triple the earnings and more than double the number of jobs supported in 2015.

Experience Grand Rapids credited recent promotions like a Beer City passport and Beer Month GR for attracting tourists, as well as hotels and businesses embracing the “Beer City USA” title Grand Rapids earned in a 2013 online poll.

