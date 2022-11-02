GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen has been charged for setting off fireworks in a freshman bathroom at East Kentwood High School on Monday, deputies say.

A 14-year-old East Kentwood student was charged in juvenile court with possession with intent to terrorize on Tuesday, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. The day before, deputies received reports of the student lighting fireworks in a bathroom of the East Kentwood Freshman Center.

People calling 911 initially reported shots fired. During the three minutes it took deputies to arrive on scene, school security staff figured out that the noise was actually fireworks, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the case, and the school is working with investigators to interview those involved.