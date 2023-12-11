CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The warmer December weather and the lack of snow has been very challenging for West Michigan ski resorts.

Christmas is just two weeks away and is one of the most important times of the year for business.

Cannonsburg Ski Area only has patches of snow left on its hills from when temperatures dropped low enough to make snow a couple weeks ago.

“It’s been super challenging. Our goal is to always open before the holiday break,” said Marketing Director Danielle Musto. “We were able to take advantage of the cold temperatures that we had at the end of November and we had our night crew working. We made a bunch of snow but then unfortunately temperatures rose.”

While the natural snow is appreciated, Cannonsburg says colder temperatures, especially overnight, are crucial to the snow making process.

“Optimally we would want temperatures in the teens, that’s when we can make the most snow, but as long as it’s 25 degrees or lower our snow guns will be blasting,” Musto said.

The Bittersweet Ski Resort in Allegan County was able to open for two days at the end of November.

“We skied about 600 people in those two days,” said General Manager Nick Ross.

Even though the resort had to close because of the warm temperatures, the staff wants to make sure everything is in place when temperatures drop.

“Michigan weather is only getting worse and worse and worse. For so many years we could be open in the middle of November to now it seems like it’s back to mid-December before we’re actually getting fully back open to where we can just run through the whole season,” Ross said.

While Cannonsburg is not open for skiing, it does have a Winter Wonderland Forest with light displays people can see Friday and Saturday nights.

The ski area is staying optimistic knowing winter weather will eventually arrive.

“We’re up to almost 200 employees who are waiting to work. We’re training them. We have so many people who are signing up for lessons and waiting for our kids’ programs to start so we just need cold temperatures at that’s the one thing we can’t control,” Musto said.