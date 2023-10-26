GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a stolen pickup truck was pulled from the Grand River in Grandville Thursday.

The pickup was spotted Wednesday afternoon, submerged in the river near the boat launch off Indian Mounds Drive near Wilson Avenue, the Grandville Police Department.

Grandville police, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team and Merl’s Towing hauled the truck out of the water Thursday morning.

The pickup had been reported stolen out of Grand Rapids. It had been in the water for “several days,” police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to leave a tip with Grandville police by calling 616.538.6110 and choosing option 2. Tips can also be left with Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.