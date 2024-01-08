ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say they arrested three people and found two stolen guns after neighbors spotted strangers going through cars in an Ada neighborhood.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the three suspects may also have been involved in other crimes around the county.

The sheriff’s office says it got a call around 3:20 a.m. Sunday that people were looking through cars along Adaway Avenue SE and Adaridge Drive SE, in the area of Ada Drive and Alta Dale Avenue in Ada Township.

Responding deputies found a Dodge Durango with three people inside. One of them took off on foot, but was later caught. Deputies say they found a stolen gun where the suspect was arrested.

The two other people in the Durango were arrested. The 20- and 21-year-old men from Grand Rapids, along with the suspect who ran away, were jailed on weapons charges and for resisting and obstructing.

Inside the Durango, deputies found stolen credit cards and wallets, a stolen pistol and masks.

Deputies praised neighbors for calling 911 when they spotted something wrong.