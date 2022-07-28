GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The rash of Kia and Hyundai thefts in West Michigan is showing no sign of slowing down.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office has investigated about a 100 such thefts so far this year.

Investigators say the ignition design in certain models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles make it easy to steal, so they are encouraging owners to purchase a steering wheel lock.

“One item that’s been very popular as of late is the club,” Sgt. Eric Brunner said. “That’s an old-school technology of a club that locks onto your steering wheel so your car can’t be driven away. So those are becoming extremely popular right now to try and prevent some of these thefts.”

A Kia Sportage owner in Plainfield Township purchased a wheel lock Thursday after waking up to an empty driveway. The sheriff’s office recovered her car, but it will need repairs.

“The funny, not-so-funny thing is that last night me and my husband were … saying we need to make sure it’s locked and maybe I should be buying one of those steering wheel locks,” the owner, who asked to be identified only as Rachel, said.