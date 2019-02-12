State revokes license of Wyoming adult foster care home

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — State regulators have shut down an adult foster care home in Wyoming for “inadequate care and supervision.”

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs suspended James Kaman’s license Tuesday. The state said it also plans to revoke the license “in order to protect the health, welfare, and safety of vulnerable adults.”

Kaman ran a small adult foster care group home at 2022 Collingwood Ave. SW, according to the state.

LARA said during a Feb. 5 inspection, regulators noticed Kaman failed to train staff about how to administer medication to residents. The state says he also failed to complete criminal background checks on workers and ensure they were tested for tuberculosis before they were employed.

As part of the state order, Kaman is not allowed to run an adult foster care small group home, and must notify all guardians of the adults in his care that he’s been shut down by the state.

Kaman can appeal the suspension.

